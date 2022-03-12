-$0.17 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.