-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 417,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

