-$0.22 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,508 shares of company stock worth $162,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 107,429 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 301,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,471. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $325.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

