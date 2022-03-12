-$0.23 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

