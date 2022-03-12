-$0.23 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.
VYNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
About VYNE Therapeutics (Get Rating)
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.