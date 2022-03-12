$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Endo International reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Endo International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,859. The stock has a market cap of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

