-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.45). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.27) to ($2.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,684,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

