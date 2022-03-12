$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf reported sales of $651.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 152,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

