$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $992.06 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Five Below posted sales of $858.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.67.

Shares of FIVE traded down $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,070. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.80. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.