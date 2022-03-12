$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Atmos Energy posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $113.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $116.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

