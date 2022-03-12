$1.52 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. QCR reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $54.62. 61,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,587. QCR has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QCR by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QCR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

