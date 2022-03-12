1,159 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Landstar System by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $166.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

