12,003 Shares in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

