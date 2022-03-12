12,155 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $2,740,443. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.82.

Shares of TNDM opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.11. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 458.61 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.