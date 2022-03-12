$15.63 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $14.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $82.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.81 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.05 billion to $86.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.73. 4,762,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.