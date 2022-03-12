18,970 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of MMP opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.