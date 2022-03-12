$20.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will report $20.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.91 billion and the highest is $22.73 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $88.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.83 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

