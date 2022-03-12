27,054 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

