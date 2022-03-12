275,465 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,000. Amphenol accounts for approximately 4.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE APH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. 2,296,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.04. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

