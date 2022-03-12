2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Price Up 2.6%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.88. Approximately 448 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

