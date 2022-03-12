300 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

