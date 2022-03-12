3,218 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 604,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $120.04 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.