34,110 Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 760.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 195,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $746.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

