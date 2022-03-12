$37.43 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) to post sales of $37.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.03 million and the highest is $37.82 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $116.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,571,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,421,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,615 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,889,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.53. 225,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.51. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

