3i Group (LON:III) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.11) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,242 ($16.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,344.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,351.62. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,071 ($14.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.75). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

