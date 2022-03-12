$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will announce $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.50 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a one year low of $118.47 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.