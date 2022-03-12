$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will announce $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.50 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a one year low of $118.47 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

