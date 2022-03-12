4,157 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.18. The stock had a trading volume of 167,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $221.83 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

