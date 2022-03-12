41,683 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

