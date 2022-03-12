$438.55 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will report $438.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $417.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $108.31 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

