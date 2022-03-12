45,000 Shares in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NLR opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $57.47.

