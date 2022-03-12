$469.00 Million in Sales Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $469.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $462.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.62 million. Weibo posted sales of $458.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

WB opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

