4,915 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,915 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 230,652 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 573,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after buying an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $53.91 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.