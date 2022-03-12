$5.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will announce $5.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $5.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $21.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

