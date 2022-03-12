$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $26.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.83 billion to $31.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,247,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,528,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,242,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

