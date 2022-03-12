$7.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) to announce $7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings of $6.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $17.94 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

NYSE WFG traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $93.61. 214,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,995. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 3.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $372,878,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 92.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $27,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

