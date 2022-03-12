$715.93 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) to post $715.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.90 million to $720.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $945.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,871,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 894,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 707,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

