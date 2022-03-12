7,342 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,863,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 539,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

