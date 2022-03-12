$779.43 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to announce $779.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.20 million and the highest is $784.98 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.67. 467,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,893. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.03.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

