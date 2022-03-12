8,430 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Bought by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Columbus McKinnon comprises 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMCO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

