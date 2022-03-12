908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

MASS opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $518.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after acquiring an additional 384,738 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 727,729 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 10.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 555,162 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

