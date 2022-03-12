$943.08 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will announce $943.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.54 million and the highest is $949.62 million. Tronox reported sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

