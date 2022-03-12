$948.03 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $948.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $941.73 million and the highest is $951.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $865.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. Pentair has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $117,523,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pentair by 1,196.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.