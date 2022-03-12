9,783 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Herc by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Herc by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Herc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Herc by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.63. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average of $161.10.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

Herc Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.