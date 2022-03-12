Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in February

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 13th total of 1,007,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of AAALF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00.
About Aareal Bank (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aareal Bank (AAALF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.