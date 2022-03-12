Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in February

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 13th total of 1,007,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AAALF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG is engages in the provision of property financing and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting Services. The Structured Property Financing segment comprises all of the property financing and refinancing activities. The Consulting Services segment offers the housing and commercial property industries services and products for managing property portfolios, and processing payment flows.

