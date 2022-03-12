AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

