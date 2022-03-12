AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,010,875. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

