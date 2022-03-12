AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. 5,171,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $151.25. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.