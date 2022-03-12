Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $796.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $803.09 million and the lowest is $780.87 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $781.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,161. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.