Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $26.40 Average PT from Analysts

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,361. Absci has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

