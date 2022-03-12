Accel Wealth Management Acquires 628 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,430,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 258,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 72,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

