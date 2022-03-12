Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $61.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12.

